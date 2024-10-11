Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $9.37 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $860.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on United Rentals from $873.00 to $954.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $714.92.

NYSE URI opened at $802.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $741.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $698.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $826.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.21%.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

