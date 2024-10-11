Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 329,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,262,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Smurfit Westrock at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,519,000. Czech National Bank purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.
Smurfit Westrock Price Performance
SW stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $50.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is presently 132.97%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.
Smurfit Westrock Profile
Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.
