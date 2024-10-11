Boston Common Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,665 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $24,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,297,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,016 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter worth about $120,827,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,338,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,669,000 after purchasing an additional 885,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,023.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 895,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,506,000 after acquiring an additional 815,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,427,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total value of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $417,575.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,927.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,973. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $79.92 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.55.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

