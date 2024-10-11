Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 299 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AON by 196.7% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at about $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AON by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,445,000 after buying an additional 548,563 shares during the period. Stone Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AON by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after buying an additional 471,424 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $353.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $341.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.93. The stock has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $360.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.