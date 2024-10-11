Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.47. Brandywine Realty Trust shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 203,995 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDN shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.47 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,280,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,747,000 after purchasing an additional 651,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,644,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91,852 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,435.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 664,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

