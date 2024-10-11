Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA) Short Interest Update

Brera Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:BREA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a growth of 165.2% from the September 15th total of 50,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brera Price Performance

Shares of BREA opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.71. Brera has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Brera Company Profile

Brera Holdings PLC develops, manages, and operates football clubs. The company operates a football club under the Brera FC brand name. Brera Holdings PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

