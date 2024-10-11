Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Short Interest Up 127.4% in September

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a growth of 127.4% from the September 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

BHFAM opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

