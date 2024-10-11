British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 4,526.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, City State Bank grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 5,016.7% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BTI stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.52. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

