Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Insider Mark David Brazeal Sells 18,900 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) insider Mark David Brazeal sold 18,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $3,456,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 380,560 shares in the company, valued at $69,596,812.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark David Brazeal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadcom alerts:

On Monday, October 7th, Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of Broadcom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $3,591,588.00.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AVGO traded down $4.21 on Friday, hitting $181.48. 22,931,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,920,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $847.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.83 and a 1 year high of $186.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.32.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,608 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 954.1% in the third quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,455 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 524,537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $842,160,000 after buying an additional 84,196 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 32,915 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,368,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Broadcom from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.