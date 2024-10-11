Brokerages Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Target Price at $114.33

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.33.

AEIS has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

AEIS stock opened at $107.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $119.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.49.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

