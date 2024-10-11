Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 524.80

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 524.80 ($6.87).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($7.13) price target on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.87) to GBX 550 ($7.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 479.70 ($6.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 489.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 483.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 1,042.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11.90 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is 7,391.30%.

In other news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.40) per share, with a total value of £4,826.43 ($6,316.49). In other Aviva news, insider Amanda Blanc acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.53) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($40,815.99). Also, insider Pippa Lambert bought 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.40) per share, for a total transaction of £4,826.43 ($6,316.49). Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

