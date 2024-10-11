Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $932.71

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $972.23.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $920.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $774.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

Insider Activity at BlackRock

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total transaction of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $955.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $963.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $894.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $829.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 32.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 41.37 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.