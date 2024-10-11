Brokerages Set KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $132.64

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,452,363,000 after buying an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KKR opened at $133.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.72 and a 12-month high of $135.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

