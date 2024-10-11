Brokerages Set Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Target Price at $120.70

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.70.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVS
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Novartis Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $114.81 on Friday. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.61 and a 200 day moving average of $106.99.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Novartis
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.