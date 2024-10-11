Brookstone Capital Management Buys 750 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 132,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 79,774 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,761,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,947. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH opened at $631.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $591.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.75. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $639.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

