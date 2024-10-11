Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,239,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% in the second quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,339 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,675 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $348.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $236.38 and a 1 year high of $350.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.02.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

