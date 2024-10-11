Brookstone Capital Management Has $4.14 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.86, for a total value of $2,294,994.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,363,085.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock valued at $159,610,703 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.4 %

MA stock opened at $498.02 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.66.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

