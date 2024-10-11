Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.11 Million Stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.41% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $982,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,095,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 269,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SYLD opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

