Brookstone Capital Management Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 71.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter valued at $3,710,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 1st quarter worth about $1,560,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.74. The company has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49.

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

