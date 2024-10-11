Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DHI opened at $183.40 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.08 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.