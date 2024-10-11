Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.
Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth about $286,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 6 Mo Jan/Jul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.