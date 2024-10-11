Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Separately, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul during the third quarter worth about $286,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JAJL opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.43.

