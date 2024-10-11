Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.73% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KJAN. CWM LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.7% in the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.5 %

KJAN stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $430.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

