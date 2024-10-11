Brookstone Capital Management Sells 28,879 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 130,567 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

PULS opened at $49.64 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

