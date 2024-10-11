Brookstone Capital Management Sells 399,401 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,401 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.32% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6,258.6% in the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 501,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 494,054 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 474,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $16,903,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PJAN opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

