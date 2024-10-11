Brookstone Capital Management Trims Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 291,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,040,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 249,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $424.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $411.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $323.21 and a 1 year high of $426.20.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

