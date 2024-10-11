Bryan Lemmerman Sells 10,000 Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE) Stock

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $285,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,306.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vital Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

VTLE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,058,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,257. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.94 and a 1 year high of $58.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $476.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.76 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 207,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 19,165 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTLE. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Vital Energy from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vital Energy from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $41.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

Vital Energy Company Profile

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

