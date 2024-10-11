Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) CEO Sells $1,700,556.75 in Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) CEO Sharon Price John sold 48,325 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,700,556.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,662,934.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sharon Price John also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sharon Price John sold 50,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $1,666,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Sharon Price John sold 41,034 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $1,066,473.66.

BBW stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.90 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 10.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 23.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 360,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 161,700 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 54.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC now owns 996,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after purchasing an additional 349,752 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

