BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

BV Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 14,974 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

BV Financial Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.48 million, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Get BV Financial alerts:

BV Financial (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million during the quarter.

BV Financial Company Profile

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BV Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BV Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.