BWM Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.38. The company had a trading volume of 46,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $202.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

