BWM Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 139,194 ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 139,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,611,000. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. BWM Planning LLC owned approximately 15.64% of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPXE. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350. ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $62.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Ex-Energy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Energy ETF (SPXE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Energy index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, excluding firms in the energy sector. SPXE was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

