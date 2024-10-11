BWM Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

BWM Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of BWM Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BWM Planning LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DISV. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 32,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS DISV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $28.28. 157,920 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

