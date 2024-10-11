BWM Planning LLC Invests $19.68 Million in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,679,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.7% of BWM Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. BWM Planning LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19,022.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,469,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,370 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,364,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 183.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,292,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,995 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,812.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 966,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,687,000 after buying an additional 942,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,528,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,181,000 after buying an additional 830,797 shares in the last quarter.

DFAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 78,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,047. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.11.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

