BWM Planning LLC Invests $626,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EFV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,950 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

