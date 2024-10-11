BWM Planning LLC Invests $954,000 in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX)

BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000. BWM Planning LLC owned about 0.19% of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFGX. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 801,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,316,000 after acquiring an additional 191,887 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 100,047 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,912,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF by 927.7% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 68,234 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DFGX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,034. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.03. Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $54.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were given a $0.3571 dividend. This represents a $4.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (DFGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed exposure to the broad fixed income space outside the US. It holds foreign debt securities, of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years, with the objective of maximizing total returns.

