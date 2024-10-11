BWM Planning LLC Makes New $9.33 Million Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

BWM Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 143,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of BWM Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BWM Planning LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6,189.8% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 11,601,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,279,000 after buying an additional 11,416,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after purchasing an additional 614,982 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,703,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,544,000 after purchasing an additional 331,784 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,527,000 after purchasing an additional 53,063 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,189,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,881. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.54. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

