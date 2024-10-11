C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Buys 690 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTWO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.26% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 406.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 29.3% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $497,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XTWO stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Two Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of two years. XTWO was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

