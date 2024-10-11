C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Invests $201,000 in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.49 and a 52 week high of $41.74.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

