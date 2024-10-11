C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Sells 220 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lessened its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.1 %

TTD stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $116.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,216,797.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,452,248 shares of company stock valued at $157,894,406 in the last 90 days. 9.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

Get Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.