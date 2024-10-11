C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock opened at $140.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.38. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.