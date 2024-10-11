C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Trims Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

DFAT stock opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

