Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF makes up about 2.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $11,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% in the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,247,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS SYLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 132,348 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

