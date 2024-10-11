Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,331 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period.

Cambria Trinity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRTY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.82. 4,470 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.89.

Cambria Trinity ETF Increases Dividend

About Cambria Trinity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.4078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Cambria Trinity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

