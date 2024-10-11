Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Price Down 3.1% – Time to Sell?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $49.96. Approximately 1,070,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,356,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 price objective on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Get Cameco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CCJ

Cameco Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cameco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $73,125,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $31,131,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the second quarter valued at $32,740,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 28.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,987,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,653,000 after buying an additional 437,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 106.2% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 841,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,386,000 after buying an additional 433,234 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.