Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,378. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.59. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.