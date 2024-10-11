Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target to $35.00

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average is $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.26). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 79.03%. The company had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 0.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 3.1% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1,682.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the third quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 35.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

