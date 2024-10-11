Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to “Strong-Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.
Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million during the quarter.
Andrew Peller Announces Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $238,428.
About Andrew Peller
Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Andrew Peller
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Andrew Peller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrew Peller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.