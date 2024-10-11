Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) to “Strong-Buy”

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Andrew Peller has a 12-month low of C$10.40 and a 12-month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$99.47 million during the quarter.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In related news, Director Lori Constance Covert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.85, for a total transaction of C$77,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $238,428.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

