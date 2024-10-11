Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $125.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.59.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $115.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.87. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 159.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.