Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $119.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $124.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.59.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.83. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after purchasing an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 8,610,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,315,000 after acquiring an additional 99,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

