Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$187.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$175.14.

TSE:CNR opened at C$158.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$157.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$165.54. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of C$4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.5979325 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$157.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,539.88. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,383 shares of company stock valued at $585,772. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

