Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to $91.25 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.98 to $91.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.96.

CP opened at $81.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after acquiring an additional 588,701 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,932,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,580,556,000 after buying an additional 533,792 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,821,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,088,155,000 after buying an additional 723,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,568,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $909,721,000 after buying an additional 216,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

